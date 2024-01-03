Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

In a recent development, Zayani Leasing, a professional leasing company and a subsidiary of Zayani Investments, has delivered 14 new vehicles to Elite Technology Middle East, a GCC-based company that specializes in providing digital transformation services. The fleet comprised 9 Geely Coolray, 2 Hyundai Accent, and 3 Mitsubishi ASX models, reflecting Zayani Leasing’s commitment to offering diverse leasing options to satisfy the varied needs of businesses operating within Bahrain.

Meeting the Diverse Needs of Bahrain Businesses

Established in 1999, Zayani Leasing has risen to be one of the leading leasing companies in Bahrain. It has built an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients, including individuals, corporates, government bodies, and private institutions, by offering competitive rates and attractive packages. The company prides itself on its ability to provide a variety of leasing options, ensuring that it meets the unique requirements of each of its clients. This principle of variety is exemplified in the recent delivery to Elite Technology Middle East, where the company provided a mix of vehicles to cater to the diverse operational needs of the digital transformation services company.

Focused on Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Rizwan Tariq, the General Manager of Zayani Leasing, expressed satisfaction with the leasing agreement with Elite Technology Middle East, which has been in place since December 2022. He emphasized the company’s dedication to providing a smooth leasing experience, quality performance, and diligent customer support. This customer-centric approach has been integral to Zayani Leasing’s success, and the company continues to strive to exceed its clients’ expectations.

Insured and Dealer Maintained Vehicles

Part of the value that Zayani Leasing offers its clients is the assurance of safety. All the vehicles that the company leases are insured and dealer maintained, providing clients with the peace of mind that they are operating safe and reliable vehicles. Interested parties seeking more information on the services that Zayani Leasing offers can visit the company’s website or contact them directly to learn about their leasing options and packages.