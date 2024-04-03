Zambia Initiates Talks to Restructure $3.3 Billion Commercial Debt

Zambia's Secretary to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, announced on Wednesday that the country has commenced negotiations to restructure $3.3 billion of commercial debt, following a recent agreement with overseas holders of its sovereign bonds.

Advertisment

Nkulukusa stated that negotiations are progressing positively, with discussions already underway and nearing completion with some creditors.

Complex Debt Restructuring Process Advances

After reaching a deal-in-principle with private commercial bondholders, mainly western asset managers, Zambia is now focusing on restructuring agreements with other commercial creditors, including the Chinese state-owned China Development Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the African Export-Import Bank, regional trade finance provider, and western banks such as Standard Chartered.

Advertisment

This development marks a significant step forward in Zambia's efforts to emerge from a three-year default and address its external debt challenges.

Challenges and Debt Profile

Zambia, grappling with a devastating drought, faces significant external debt pressures, with its external debt totaling $18.3 billion at the end of 2022, according to the IMF. Of this, approximately $13.4 billion is being restructured. The country's engagement in negotiations with various creditors underscores its commitment to addressing its debt burden and restoring financial stability.