Business

Yuno Energy Slashes Electricity Rates, Offering Annual Savings of Over €500

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Yuno Energy, the novel electricity supplier in Ireland, has revealed a significant reduction in its standard unit rate for electricity. The new rate stands at 28.93 cents per kilowatt hour, marking an 8% decrease from the previous price. The company has positioned this as a move that will translate into substantial savings for its customers, with annual costs projected to be €1,480 for an average user—over €500 less than the typical rates offered by other suppliers.

Price Cuts Amidst Energy Market Fluctuations

This move by Yuno Energy is part of a recent trend of price decreases among energy suppliers. Such steps are particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of the energy crisis that has been unfolding over the past two years. While Yuno Energy is making its second price cut, other suppliers such as Pinergy have also announced multiple reductions in their electricity prices. On the other hand, Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis, and Energia have only announced a single reduction during this period.

Rapid Growth and Customer Centricity

Yuno Energy, which commenced operations in August of the previous year, is associated with the team behind Prepaypower, Ireland’s largest pay-as-you-go energy provider. Despite its relative newness and independent operation, Yuno Energy has managed to provide nationwide services with a dedicated application and customer support available seven days a week. CEO Cathal Fay emphasized that Yuno Energy’s competitive pricing and the Yuno Energy App are vital tools helping customers keep a close watch on their energy expenditures.

Surpassing Goals and Setting Benchmarks

Furthermore, Fay revealed that Yuno Energy has exceeded its initial targets by garnering over 10,000 customers since its launch until the end of December. The company’s growth trajectory and customer-centric approach have positioned it as a significant player in Ireland’s energy market, offering both peace of mind and financial savings to its customers through its fixed-rate tariff.

Business Energy Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

