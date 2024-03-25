Yuan Gains Appeal as Funding Currency in Emerging-Market Carry Trades

The historic shift away from super-easy monetary policy in Japan and a surprise rate hike in Taiwan have bolstered the yuan's attractiveness as a funding currency for global emerging-market carry trades.

Advertisment

Investors are reassessing their strategies amid signs of a potential slowdown in the Fed's easing measures.

Factors Boosting Yuan's Attractiveness in Carry Trades

The yuan emerges as a favorable funding currency for carry trades amidst Japan's monetary policy changes and Taiwan's rate hike. With low volatility and stable trading ranges, the yuan presents an appealing alternative to the dollar for investors seeking higher-yielding assets in emerging markets.

Advertisment

Analyst Insights and Market Trends

Experts suggest that the yuan's suitability for carry trades is reinforced by China's easing monetary policy and the currency's stable trading conditions. Despite concerns over the Taiwanese dollar's carry appeal post-rate hike, the yen remains attractive for some investors due to Japan's accommodative stance.

Outlook for Carry Trades and Funding Currencies

Amid the evolving central bank actions and currency dynamics, carry trades are expected to remain attractive, particularly with the yen as a funding currency. Analysts anticipate continued interest in carry trades, contingent upon central banks' monetary policies and market conditions.