en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

YouTube Videos Inspire New Wave of Taxi Drivers in Hong Kong

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:13 am EST
YouTube Videos Inspire New Wave of Taxi Drivers in Hong Kong

David Lam Tung-wai, a 30-year-old ex-bus driver, has upended the taxi landscape in Hong Kong with his insightful YouTube videos. Chronicling his journey as a part-time taxi driver, Lam’s videos have reportedly spurred at least 100 people to venture into the cab-driving profession. The former bus driver’s digital exploits have come to light amidst Hong Kong’s taxi industry grappling with a driver shortage, an aging workforce, and the relentless onslaught of ride-hailing services like Uber.

From Personal Vlogger to Taxi Industry Influencer

Originally, Lam’s YouTube channel was a platform for personal content. However, he found his niche when he began documenting the trials and tribulations of a taxi driver. His first video on the topic immediately hit a nerve with viewers, prompting a swift transition to more taxi-related content. The videos offer a rare, comprehensive look into the world of Hong Kong’s taxi drivers, covering everything from daily earnings and customer interactions to practical tips for navigating the city’s traffic.

Easing Unemployment Woes and Making a Difference

Lam’s videos have been more than just entertainment. They’ve offered a lifeline for those grappling with unemployment, showing them a new path towards financial stability. His vlogs have not only guided aspiring drivers but also become a lucrative side income for Lam himself.

An Industry in Crisis

Despite the surge in interest sparked by Lam’s videos, the taxi industry in Hong Kong is far from thriving. The number of new recruits is insufficient to replace retiring drivers, and many taxi drivers are struggling with low earnings. Lam suggests that improvements, including fare increases and the potential for salaried positions, could make the profession more appealing and help rejuvenate the industry.

0
Business How To
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fisker Ocean SUV Sees Significant Price Hike: An Analysis of Market Dynamics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Chennai's Royapettah Furniture Market: Adapting to Changing Times Amid Decline

By Rafia Tasleem

The Revolution in Mid-Range Smartphone Market of 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023's Significant Events and Lookin ...
@Business · 55 mins
Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023's Significant Events and Lookin ...
heart comment 0
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By BNN Correspondents

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Saboor Bayat

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches
Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Bijay Laxmi

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches
2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum
Latest Headlines
World News
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
1 min
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
2 mins
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
3 mins
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
Declassified Files Unveil Intricacies of UK's Transition of Power
3 mins
Declassified Files Unveil Intricacies of UK's Transition of Power
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
6 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
6 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
7 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
10 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
10 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app