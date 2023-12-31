YouTube Videos Inspire New Wave of Taxi Drivers in Hong Kong

David Lam Tung-wai, a 30-year-old ex-bus driver, has upended the taxi landscape in Hong Kong with his insightful YouTube videos. Chronicling his journey as a part-time taxi driver, Lam’s videos have reportedly spurred at least 100 people to venture into the cab-driving profession. The former bus driver’s digital exploits have come to light amidst Hong Kong’s taxi industry grappling with a driver shortage, an aging workforce, and the relentless onslaught of ride-hailing services like Uber.

From Personal Vlogger to Taxi Industry Influencer

Originally, Lam’s YouTube channel was a platform for personal content. However, he found his niche when he began documenting the trials and tribulations of a taxi driver. His first video on the topic immediately hit a nerve with viewers, prompting a swift transition to more taxi-related content. The videos offer a rare, comprehensive look into the world of Hong Kong’s taxi drivers, covering everything from daily earnings and customer interactions to practical tips for navigating the city’s traffic.

Easing Unemployment Woes and Making a Difference

Lam’s videos have been more than just entertainment. They’ve offered a lifeline for those grappling with unemployment, showing them a new path towards financial stability. His vlogs have not only guided aspiring drivers but also become a lucrative side income for Lam himself.

An Industry in Crisis

Despite the surge in interest sparked by Lam’s videos, the taxi industry in Hong Kong is far from thriving. The number of new recruits is insufficient to replace retiring drivers, and many taxi drivers are struggling with low earnings. Lam suggests that improvements, including fare increases and the potential for salaried positions, could make the profession more appealing and help rejuvenate the industry.