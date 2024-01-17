YouTube Announces Layoffs and Restructuring, Affects 100 Employees

In a significant restructuring move, YouTube, the renowned video-sharing platform, is laying off approximately 100 employees, accounting for about 1.4% of its total workforce. The decision was communicated to the staff through a memo by Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube's Chief Business Officer. Coe emphasized the necessity of these changes for more effective business operations and to cater to the diverse needs of YouTube's vast user base.

Advertisment

Impact on the Creator Management Teams

The layoffs predominantly impact the creator management teams, which will now see leadership dedicated to individual countries instead of regions. This shift is designed to streamline the division and handle the ever-growing number of content creators more efficiently. Despite the 12.5% year-over-year revenue increase for YouTube in the third quarter, amounting to $7.95 billion, the company is downsizing to make way for AI automation.

Consolidation of Music, Sports, Media, Film, and TV Teams

Advertisment

Alongside the job cuts, YouTube is consolidating its music teams under the leadership of Lyor Cohen, the head of music for both Google and YouTube. The sports, media, film, and TV teams are also being merged into a single global team. This consolidation is part of YouTube's strategic efforts to drive growth through initiatives like YouTube Shorts and exclusive multibillion-dollar deals, such as the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Google's Own Workforce Reduction

This development follows the reduction of workforce within Google, YouTube's parent company. Google recently laid off more than 1,000 employees from diverse teams, including core engineering, Google Assistant, and several augmented reality projects. It is worth noting that affected employees from both YouTube and Google are given the opportunity to apply for other positions within the company, with an assurance of support during their transition.