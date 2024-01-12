Young Innovators Network: San Clemente Chamber's New Initiative Engages Young Professionals

San Clemente Chamber of Commerce has embarked on a fresh mission to engage the city's young professionals through a pioneering initiative - the Young Innovators Network (YIN). The initiative, which was set in motion in June of the previous year, is tailored to resonate with working professionals aged between 21 to 40.

Advertisment

Building Bridges: Events and Engagements

The YIN kicked off with three mixers that offered a platform for networking in a laid-back environment. Tyler Boden, a steering committee member and proprietor of Boden Energy Solutions, shared insights about the group's success. He also highlighted the vision of the Chamber's CEO, Susie Lantz, which revolves around engaging the city's younger professionals.

The inaugural YIN event hosted at the Rhythm and Resin coffee shop drew a crowd of about 40 attendees. The event was further lit up by contributions from local businesses like the Los Molinos Beer Company and Surfside Pizza. The enthusiastic response received catalyzed for YIN to organize more events that featured educational speakers. These speakers enlightened the attendees on various topics, ranging from entrepreneurship, and financial management to the delicate art of maintaining a work-life balance.

Community Involvement and Future Endeavors

YIN goes beyond mere networking; it has been an advocate for community involvement. This advocacy has manifested itself through volunteer opportunities at local festivals and a Marine barbecue. The steering committee, a melting pot of professionals from diverse fields, has charted out a plan to hold mixers bi-monthly. The next event, scheduled for January 18 at H.H. Cotton's, promises to be a crowd-puller, with a speaker from StoryBrand set to share valuable insights. To register for the events, interested individuals can visit the Chamber's website, scchamber.com.