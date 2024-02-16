Yorkshire SMEs Navigate Recruitment Challenges: Roundtable Insights on Hiring Struggles

In the heart of Leeds, a city known for its vibrant business ecosystem, an event unfolded that could very well dictate the future of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Yorkshire. Hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Allica Bank, a roundtable brought together some of the region's most influential business leaders to tackle the pressing issue of SME recruitment challenges. With a focus on the intense competition for talent, the burgeoning skills shortage, and the looming shadow of the cost-of-living crisis, the discussions held promise for actionable insights and innovative solutions.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Talent Conundrum

At the forefront of the conversation was Abi Liddle, COO of Modo25, who shed light on the uphill battle SMEs face in attracting the right staff. The competition is not just fierce; it's intensifying in a market where everyone is vying for a slice of the top talent pie. Liddle emphasized the necessity of not just offering a job, but a career trajectory and a compelling package that speaks to the aspirations of today's workforce. Furthermore, she delved into the potential of artificial intelligence, suggesting that AI could be the ace up the sleeve for smaller businesses, particularly in producing high-quality content that stands out.

Addressing Skills Shortages and Financial Fairness

Advertisment

Charles Draper, group managing director of Sure Group, brought another dimension to the discussion by highlighting the skills shortage as a critical barrier. Draper's insights revealed a sector grappling with not only attracting but also retaining talent, necessitating a more holistic approach to employee benefits, including the allure of flexible working arrangements. The cost-of-living crisis loomed large in his narrative, underscoring the difficulty in maintaining fair wages amidst rising expenses. The conversation took a turn towards fiscal policy, with Draper questioning the equity of a uniform corporation tax rate that doesn't account for the varying scales and capacities of businesses.

The Yorkshire Brand: A Beacon of Hope

Amidst the discussions of challenges and strategies, William Draper, healthcare director of Sure Group, highlighted the strength of the Yorkshire brand. This regional identity, known for its resilience and community spirit, was presented as a powerful tool in not just overcoming the current hurdles but in setting Yorkshire SMEs apart on the national and international stage. The financial difficulties facing local government also came under scrutiny, with a call for more supportive frameworks to bolster the region's economic and social infrastructure.

As the roundtable in Leeds, chaired by Greg Wright, came to a close, the dialogue among Yorkshire’s business leaders was not just about airing grievances but forging a path forward. The challenges of SME recruitment, from the fierce competition for talent to the impact of financial policies, are indeed daunting. However, the discussions also illuminated a way forward, underscored by innovation, adaptability, and the inherent strengths of the Yorkshire brand. In the landscape of SMEs, the journey towards growth and stability is complex, but with the insights and commitments shared, Yorkshire’s business community shows that it is more than ready to meet the challenge head-on.