YODA PLC Diversifies Portfolio with Significant Stake in Shipping Giant CPLP

In a bold move echoing its strategic expansion plans, Cypriot conglomerate YODA PLC has ventured into the maritime industry by securing an 18% stake in the shipping company Capital Product Partners (CPLP). The $160 million transaction propels YODA PLC to the position of CPLP’s second-largest shareholder, thereby significantly diversifying the group’s investment portfolio.

Details of the Transaction

The acquisition involved the sale of 10 million common units of CPLP at $16 each by Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. The latter, a private shipping firm, is under the control of Evangelos Marinakis, a reputed figure in the maritime industry. This facilitation of the deal by Marinakis introduces YODA PLC to the dynamic shipping sector, an industry that dovetails with its diversification strategy.

CPLP: A Strategic Choice

CPLP, a US-listed gas carrier firm, holds a strong global presence in the shipping of natural gas, containerized goods, and dry cargo. The firm’s robust operational LNG carriers, along with additional carriers on order, make it a strategic choice for YODA PLC’s foray into shipping. This investment aligns with YODA’s business plan to expand its activities in the shipping industry, leveraging CPLP’s strong market position.

YODA PLC’s Investment Shift

YODA PLC’s stake in CPLP marks a significant shift in its investment strategy, which was recently indicated in December 2023 when the group sold a majority stake in MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC to Prodea Real Estate Investment Company S.A. The new stake in CPLP adds to YODA’s diversified investment portfolio that spans across real estate, technology, shipping, and healthcare sectors. Listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, YODA aims to offer capital appreciation and distributions to shareholders through this diversified investment strategy.