Yingling Aviation Expands Wichita Presence with Mid-Continent Acquisition, Bolsters Business Aviation Services

Yingling Aviation, a leading service provider in the aviation industry, has announced its acquisition of Mid-Continent Aviation Services (MCAS), enhancing its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities and consolidating its presence in Wichita, Kansas.

Advertisment

This strategic move not only broadens Yingling's service offerings but also strengthens its position in the business aviation sector. Founded in 2010, MCAS has established a reputation for excellence in aircraft MRO, parts, technical support, and sales assistance, operating out of an 80,000-square-foot facility at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Strategic Expansion and Synergies

Yingling Aviation's CEO, Bob Rasberry, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting the benefits of integrating MCAS's seasoned technicians and their world-class expertise into the Yingling family. The merger is anticipated to accelerate service capabilities and operational expansion, ensuring continued delivery of top-tier service to customers. Dave VanderGriend, owner of MCAS, and Jill Mitchell, executive director at MCAS, also shared their optimism, pointing to the complementary skills and adjacent facilities of the two entities as key factors that will bring positive outcomes for both customers and the Wichita community.

Advertisment

Creating a Unique Aviation Service Platform

The acquisition is part of a larger strategy to build a distinctive, independent platform in the business aviation market, providing best-in-class services at a larger scale. Jon Nemo, managing partner at AE Industrial Partners, emphasized the importance of MCAS as a cornerstone in this strategy, underlining the aim to grow the business through deep operating and technical expertise while increasing the footprint in strategic locations. This consolidation is expected to create a powerhouse in business aviation maintenance and services, leveraging the combined strengths of Yingling Aviation and MCAS.

Looking Towards the Future

The partnership between Yingling Aviation and MCAS signifies a major step forward in the evolution of business aviation services in Wichita and beyond. By merging MCAS's extensive capabilities with Yingling's established excellence, the new entity is poised to offer unparalleled services to the business aviation community. The strategic acquisition heralds a new era of growth and innovation in aviation services, promising enhanced operational efficiency, expanded service offerings, and superior customer satisfaction.

This significant development not only solidifies Yingling Aviation's leadership in the aviation services sector but also reinforces Wichita's status as a critical hub for aviation excellence. As the newly combined entity moves forward, the focus will remain on leveraging synergies, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value to customers, setting a new benchmark in the industry.