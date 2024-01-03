Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo Concludes Successfully: Fosters Global Cooperation and Emphasizes Consumer Needs

The 13th edition of the Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty Summit has successfully concluded in Shanghai. The event was hosted by Yi Beauty & Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Yifei Group. The expo saw a convergence of over 1,000 exhibitors from around the globe, who showcased more than 20,000 new products, attracting an audience of over 50,000 buyers.

Addressing Consumer Needs and Refining Product Strength

Secretary General of Yi Beauty & Lifestyle, Qian Han, stressed the importance of returning to consumer needs and refining product strength in the post-pandemic era. The emphasis was on attracting new traffic and setting the stage for a ‘super evolution’. In addition to high product quality standards, the expansion into related categories was highlighted, including functional food and mother and baby categories.

Top 100 Channel Exhibition and Awards Ceremony

The expo also launched the industry-first Top 100 Channel Exhibition. Various platforms like Taobao and Douyin featured zones, facilitating over 10,000 cooperation intentions between channels, platforms, and brands. The ‘Beauty Night Yi Beauty & Lifestyle High-End Social Banquet and Award Ceremony’ served as another highlight, recognizing over 500 players in the industry.

International Presence and Future Growth

The summit also saw a substantial international presence. The UK Department for International Trade showcased 12 niche brands, and participants from Japan, Poland, and Canada marked their presence in previous events. Yi Beauty & Lifestyle anticipates expanding cooperation with global beauty and fashion brands and e-commerce platforms for a new growth cycle.