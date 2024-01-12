Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing

Richard Yee, the esteemed director of Yees Cold Storage Seafood, has publicly voiced his concerns over the protracted processing of work permit applications for foreign workers. The comments were made during a recent public consultation held in Nadi, where Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad was among the attendees.

Work Permit Processing Delays

Yee accentuated the hurdles his company is currently facing, largely attributed to the lengthy duration—exceeding a staggering four months—required by the Immigration Department to process these permits. The delay is proving detrimental to the company’s operations as it struggles to retain prospective employees, who are concurrently being courted by countries like Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

The Risks of Hiring Untrained Graduates

Beyond the challenge of retention, Yee highlighted another significant risk that has surfaced due to the sluggish processing of permits: the hiring of untrained university graduates. He emphasized that errors in the operation of machinery, likely due to their lack of training, could lead to high-cost repairs for the company.

Immigration Department’s Response

In response to the issues presented by Yee, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad assured that the Immigration Department, led by Minister Pio Tikoduadua, is prioritizing immigration process reforms. Tikoduadua has previously asserted that the revamped process aims to slash the processing time to a much more manageable timeframe—between two and four weeks. Prasad also recognized the competitive pressure exerted by neighboring countries, particularly Australia and New Zealand, which are actively recruiting skilled workers from their region.