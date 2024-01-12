en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing

Richard Yee, the esteemed director of Yees Cold Storage Seafood, has publicly voiced his concerns over the protracted processing of work permit applications for foreign workers. The comments were made during a recent public consultation held in Nadi, where Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad was among the attendees.

Work Permit Processing Delays

Yee accentuated the hurdles his company is currently facing, largely attributed to the lengthy duration—exceeding a staggering four months—required by the Immigration Department to process these permits. The delay is proving detrimental to the company’s operations as it struggles to retain prospective employees, who are concurrently being courted by countries like Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

The Risks of Hiring Untrained Graduates

Beyond the challenge of retention, Yee highlighted another significant risk that has surfaced due to the sluggish processing of permits: the hiring of untrained university graduates. He emphasized that errors in the operation of machinery, likely due to their lack of training, could lead to high-cost repairs for the company.

Immigration Department’s Response

In response to the issues presented by Yee, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad assured that the Immigration Department, led by Minister Pio Tikoduadua, is prioritizing immigration process reforms. Tikoduadua has previously asserted that the revamped process aims to slash the processing time to a much more manageable timeframe—between two and four weeks. Prasad also recognized the competitive pressure exerted by neighboring countries, particularly Australia and New Zealand, which are actively recruiting skilled workers from their region.

0
Business Fiji
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
The year 2023 marked a significant financial milestone for Chinese insurance companies as they recorded an impressive 290% surge in funds raised, amassing a total of 211 billion yuan ($29.7 billion). This increase, a steep ascent from the 54 billion yuan raised in 2022, was primarily driven by the need for insurers to adhere to
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
10 mins ago
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
10 mins ago
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
Exploring Torchlight Energy Controversy: An Episode of 'What's Bugging Me'
5 mins ago
Exploring Torchlight Energy Controversy: An Episode of 'What's Bugging Me'
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
8 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
8 mins ago
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
Latest Headlines
World News
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
2 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
2 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
2 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
2 mins
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
3 mins
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
5 mins
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
5 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
6 mins
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app