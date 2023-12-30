Year in Review: Significant Rulings by the Work Relations Commission in Ireland

As the year draws to a close, we reflect on the significant cases heard by the Work Relations Commission (WRC) in Ireland. These cases have resulted in notable rulings and awards for unfair dismissals and breaches of employment rights.

Mario Kistner’s Case against Suirsafe Technologies Ltd

In one of the standout cases, a former CEO of a Chinese-owned supplier, Mario Kistner, clinched a victory over Suirsafe Technologies Ltd., pocketing 133,000 euros following a constructive dismissal claim. Barbara Remic, a former colleague of Kistner, also received 88,000 euros for similar reasons.

Landlord Joseph Woodlock Fined for Discrimination

In another high-profile case, landlord Joseph Woodlock found himself on the wrong side of the law, slapped with a 15,000 euros fine for intimidating behavior and discrimination against a tenant receiving housing assistance.

Thomas Doolin Vs Eir

A landmark decision unfolded when the WRC ordered telecoms provider Eir to reinstate an IT helpdesk worker, Thomas Doolin, on the grounds of age discrimination.

Debenhams Retail Ireland Ltd Loses to Former Employees

Former employees of Debenhams Retail Ireland Ltd, led by shop steward Jane Crowe, celebrated a win after the company was penalized for failing to initiate the redundancy consultation process in a timely manner.

Seán Dillon’s Unfair Dismissal

Ex-Army captain and former top manager of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Ireland, Seán Dillon, was awarded 30,000 euros due to unfair dismissal.

Garda Sergeant David Haughney Awarded for Disability Discrimination

Lastly, Garda Sergeant David Haughney received a 65,000 euros award for disability discrimination after being relegated to office work due to vision impairment from an injury sustained on duty.

The Tense Dispute Between Eugene Hanley and New Investors

A noteworthy mention is the ongoing dispute involving restaurateur Eugene Hanley and the new investors of his company, underscoring the tense relations between the parties.

On a final note, new legislation in Ireland has imposed on-the-spot fines of up to €1,500 for employers who breach rules on the distribution of cash and card tips. The WRC is conducting inspections to ensure compliance and has already found over 100 breaches.