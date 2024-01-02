en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Yamaha Launches ENYRING: A Game-Changer in E-Bike Battery Swapping

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Yamaha Launches ENYRING: A Game-Changer in E-Bike Battery Swapping

Japanese e-bike manufacturer, Yamaha, has announced a new venture, ENYRING, that is set to revolutionize the electric mobility landscape by offering a practical solution to traditional charging methods. The solution comes in the form of battery-swapping stations, allowing e-bike users to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.

ENYRING: A New Pathway to Sustainable Mobility

With its initial operations slated for Berlin, Germany, and the Netherlands, ENYRING aims to ease the transition to electric mobility, particularly in urban areas where space constraints pose a challenge for establishing traditional charging stations. The service eliminates the inconvenience of recharging and addresses the costs of battery replacement, presenting a more attractive alternative to consumers.

Strategic Partnerships: The Key to ENYRING’s Success

ENYRING’s strategy is centered on forming collaborations with strategic partner companies. Through these partnerships, the company seeks to establish a network of battery-swapping stations across cities, creating a closed loop of reusable and recyclable batteries. This approach is not only environmentally friendly, but it also aligns with the Yamaha Motor Group’s Environmental Plan 2050, aimed at reducing waste, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, and increasing energy efficiency.

Repurposing Old Batteries: A Step Towards Sustainability

One of the distinguishing features of ENYRING’s service is their plan to repurpose old e-bike batteries, which typically reach their end-of-life at 70-80% capacity. These batteries are to be used in energy storage systems or recycled into new cells, further contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint of electric transportation. The specifics of compatibility with different e-bike brands and the establishment of a new battery standard, however, remain to be clarified.

Yamaha has previously been a part of a battery-swapping consortium led by Honda, which aimed to standardize Honda’s swappable battery system across the industry. As such, Yamaha’s latest venture could potentially be a significant game-changer in the transition to electric mobility, alleviating range anxiety and promoting the efficient use of resources.

0
Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Analysts Present Diverse Views on Host Hotels & Resorts; Average 12-Month Price Target at $21.25

By Muhammad Jawad

Tamil Nadu Sisters Turn to Online Entrepreneurship Amid Financial Adversity

By Rafia Tasleem

Navigating the Stock Market: A Review of 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

By Muhammad Jawad

Ohio Raises Minimum Wage: A Step Forward or a Drop in the Ocean? ...
@Business · 1 min
Ohio Raises Minimum Wage: A Step Forward or a Drop in the Ocean? ...
heart comment 0
Marc Chénier Appointed as New Bridge Director of Seaway International Bridge Corporation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Marc Chénier Appointed as New Bridge Director of Seaway International Bridge Corporation
Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove
Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht

By Safak Costu

Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht
InMode’s Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By Shivani Chauhan

InMode's Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
33 seconds
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
1 min
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
1 min
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
1 min
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
1 min
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
1 min
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
2 mins
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
2 mins
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
2 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app