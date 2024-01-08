en English
Business

XPO Logistics Pivots to LTL Shipping Amid Strategic Restructuring

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
XPO Logistics, the global player in the transportation and logistics sector, has been in a phase of strategic restructuring. The company has been gradually divesting its non-core operations to sharpen its focus on its primary asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping services. The strategic move comes as XPO aims to position itself as a specialized LTL carrier in the highly competitive logistics industry.

Strategic Divestitures and Spinoffs

With the separation of its contract logistics division, GXO, in 2021, and its freight brokerage operations, RXO, in 2022, XPO has significantly shifted its business model. The company’s focus on LTL shipping has now become more pronounced, accounting for approximately 60% of its total revenue as of the RXO spinoff in November. The remaining 40% comes from the company’s European truckload and LTL operations.

Profitability and Financial Health

Interestingly, the contribution of the LTL segment to XPO’s EBITDA is even more substantial, exceeding 60%. This key figure indicates the segment’s profitability and signifies its importance in maintaining the company’s healthy financial standing.

Continued Focus on Core Business

XPO has also expressed interest in selling its European trucking division. This potential divestiture aligns with the company’s ongoing trend of divestments. The aim is to streamline the company structure and concentrate on the core LTL shipping business once a suitable buyer for the European trucking division is identified.

The recent surge in online shopping has led to an increased demand for LTL services, putting the industry under pressure. But XPO has been proactive, investing strategically to enhance LTL service levels. The company’s decision to acquire a terminal is seen as a step towards facilitating growth over the next decade. The move follows the trend set by other prominent LTL carriers, who have placed winning bids totaling 1.9 billion for Yellow’s terminals, demonstrating a significant focus on expansion in the LTL industry.

Business Europe Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

