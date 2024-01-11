XP Power Reports Higher than Expected Revenues in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

XP Power, a pioneer in power control component development and manufacturing, has reported its trading figures for Q4 and the full year of 2023. The Q4 revenue of the company hit £81.2 million, surpassing predictions owing to the postponed relocation of a California facility from December 2023 to January 2024. This delay led to an early dispatch of orders worth £5.0 million, originally slated for Q1 2024. The cumulative revenue for the year totaled £316.5 million, indicating an 8% rise on a constant currency basis when compared to the preceding year.

Q4 Order Intake and Debt Management

The Q4 order intake stood at £49.1 million, a £4.9 million increase from Q3. This surge was driven by a rise in orders for High Voltage products utilized in Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, the Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors witnessed a slower order inflow. The net debt at 2023’s end was £112.6 million, lower than projected, partly due to the deferral of approximately £12 million in capital expenditure payments for the US facility relocation. The estimated net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio as of 31 December 2023 stood at approximately 2.0x, an improvement from 2.6x at the end of Q3.

Cost Reduction and Borrowing Management Plan

The cost reduction and borrowing management scheme, announced on 6 November 2023, is on track and delivering the expected benefits. While it is premature to provide detailed forecasts for 2024, the company expects market conditions to improve and its performance to be stronger in the second half of the year, backed by cost-cutting measures. The company plans to adapt to market changes and anticipates an increase in net debt and leverage in the first half of 2024 due to deferred capital expenditures.

Outlook and Business Model

The Board maintains a positive outlook on XP Power’s long-term prospects, bolstered by its market leadership and extensive product range. XP Power’s business model involves integrating power control solutions into the products of major OEMs across various sectors, with a significant portion of sales deriving from Industrial Technology, Healthcare, and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment. The company enjoys a revenue annuity from these designs, typically lasting for five to seven years. XP Power has made significant investments in R&D and manufacturing facilities across multiple regions to offer products that boast enhanced functionality and efficiency based on proprietary technology.