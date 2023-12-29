en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Xiaomi’s Electric Vehicle Foray Shakes Up Asia Pacific Markets on Final Trading Day of 2023

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:04 pm EST
Xiaomi’s Electric Vehicle Foray Shakes Up Asia Pacific Markets on Final Trading Day of 2023

As the last trading day of 2023 comes to a close, Asia Pacific markets have stirred with mixed sentiments. The spotlight has been on electric vehicle (EV) companies, more so with China’s tech giant Xiaomi unveiling its ambitious plan to penetrate the burgeoning Chinese EV market. Xiaomi’s entry, marked by the introduction of its first EV, the Xiaomi SU7, signals a serious challenge to established automakers like Tesla and Porsche. A hefty investment exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) has been earmarked for the development of their groundbreaking car model.

Xiaomi’s Bold Foray into the EV Market

Xiaomi’s first EV, the Xiaomi SU7, is currently under trial production and is anticipated to make its domestic debut in the coming months. According to Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun, the SU7 is poised to outperform competitors such as Porsche’s Taycan and Tesla’s Model S in terms of acceleration and other performance metrics. The SU7 integrates Xiaomi’s software and is expected to feature advanced motor, autonomous driving, and battery management systems. The batteries, supplied by BYD and CATL, are designed to provide a maximum range of 800 km.

The announcement comes amidst a varied performance of Asia Pacific markets throughout 2023. Japan’s Nikkei 225 emerged as the top performer, gaining 28.5%, while China’s CSI 300 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index faced significant losses. The U.S. markets, on the other hand, closed marginally higher, with the S&P 500 nearing a new all-time high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record closing high.

European Markets: Cautious Optimism for 2024

European stock market prospects for 2024 are viewed with cautious optimism by fund managers. This is despite the Stoxx 600 index’s rise of 12.65% as of December 28, 2023. As the global financial markets continue to navigate the uncertainties, eyes will be on how Xiaomi’s foray into the EV market will shape the future of the automotive and tech sectors.

0
Asia Automotive Business
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By Rafia Tasleem

Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023 ...
@Asia · 4 hours
Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

By Ebenezer Mensah

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported
Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: China's Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations
Maldives Capital Battling Torrential Rains: Police Issue Road Safety Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Capital Battling Torrential Rains: Police Issue Road Safety Alert
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
23 seconds
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
3 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
4 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
4 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
6 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
6 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
9 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
11 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
13 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
15 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app