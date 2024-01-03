Xiaomi’s Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

In a strategic move designed to expand brand presence and enhance customer engagement, Xiaomi’s automobile channel is set to adopt a distribution strategy similar to XPeng Motors—combining direct sales with agency models. This approach, known officially as the ‘1+N’ model, stands to improve accessibility for consumers through a wide-reaching network of sales channels. However, the potential overlap between the direct and agency sales systems, if not meticulously managed, could trigger internal conflict.

Direct Sales: The Cornerstone of Xiaomi’s New Retail Strategy

According to William Lu, partner and president of EV Group, direct sales are the backbone of their new retail strategy for the automobile sector. The preparations for this strategy are already in motion, with multiple EV Home stores undergoing renovations across various locations. By the first quarter of the next year, these stores are expected to showcase display vehicles. An example of this strategy in action is the relocation of an EV Home store in Shanghai to a larger venue, previously a Motors’ dealership.

Criteria for Dealership Candidates

EV has set the bar high for dealership candidates. The company requires potential dealership partners to rank among the top 100 national automotive dealer groups or boast strong regional business credentials. Alongside these prerequisites, the candidates must possess valuable commercial district and customer resources. Preference is given to those with demonstrated experience in luxury or mainstream new energy vehicle sales.

EV’s Plans for the Future

In a bid to become one of the world’s leading automakers, Xiaomi has unveiled its first car, the Xiaomi SU7. The company plans to invest $10 billion in its EV business over the next decade. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, has expressed commitment to the project, stating that the company aims to use its expertise in software and hardware integration to develop a ‘dream car’ for the masses and become a major player in the global automotive industry. The company has also signed a cooperation intention agreement with the first batch of 14 sales and service partners at its headquarters in Beijing.