Automotive

Xiaomi Enters EV Race with High-Tech Sedan SU7: Aims to Transform Global Automobile Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:18 am EST
Chinese technology titan, Xiaomi, has taken a bold stride into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of its maiden EV, the sedan model SU7. The company’s CEO, Lei Jun, has set forth an audacious objective of catapulting Xiaomi among the world’s top five automakers within the next 15 to 20 years, thus placing the company at the forefront of China’s automobile industry transformation.

Revolutionary SU7: A Blend of Speed and Technology

The SU7, short for Speed Ultra, comes equipped with a super electric motor technology that purportedly outpaces the acceleration capabilities of EVs from Tesla and Porsche. This new model promises a seamless integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem of mobile applications and electronic devices, offering drivers a connected and intelligent driving experience.

The SU7 will be available in two versions, one offering a driving range of up to 668 kilometers (415 miles), and the other boasting up to 800 kilometers on a single charge. While the pricing details remain under wraps, Lei hinted that the price point would be high but justified. The EV also promises fast charging in cold temperatures and advanced obstacle recognition technology, making it a suitable option for cold winters in China.

Xiaomi’s Strategic Diversification

Xiaomi’s foray into the EV market comes as the company seeks to diversify beyond smartphones amidst stagnating demand in that sector. Despite the CEO’s optimism, the announcement did not significantly alter Xiaomi’s share price. The company faces fierce competition in the saturated Chinese EV market, with industry giants like BYD and Tesla already having a substantial foothold.

Investment and Production Plans

Xiaomi has earmarked a $10 billion investment in the automotive sector over the next decade. It plans to manufacture its vehicles at a Beijing factory operated by a unit of the state-owned automaker BAIC Group, which boasts an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

