Xeriant’s NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial Tests

Aerospace technology and advanced materials company, Xeriant, Inc., has announced the successful initial R&D fire testing of its eco-friendly composite building panel, NEXBOARD, under the DUREVER brand. This initial round of testing, carried out by a third-party certification laboratory, is a significant move towards obtaining the crucial NFPA 286 certification.

A Sustainable Leap in Construction Material

NEXBOARD is notably composed mainly from repurposed waste and is 100% recyclable. It showcases a resilient resistance to fire, water, insects, and mold. The NFPA 286 certification process is instrumental in verifying the panel’s material sourcing, composition, and manufacturing process, as well as assessing its fire safety performance.

Confidence in Commercial Viability

Keith Duffy, the CEO of Xeriant, expressed high confidence in NEXBOARD’s commercial potential and its expected performance in the forthcoming NFPA 286 certification tests. Additional tests are being conducted for water and mold resistance, tensile strength, durability, and thermal conductivity. These are aimed at further demonstrating NEXBOARD’s unique characteristics and to facilitate customer contracts.

Tackling the Environmental Challenge

The development of NEXBOARD aligns with the growing environmental trend towards sustainable and durable construction materials. The construction industry, a significant consumer of natural resources and a major contributor to global waste and CO2 emissions, is in dire need of such innovation. Notably, the production of gypsum board, a common construction material, is a significant source of greenhouse gases and constitutes a substantial part of landfill waste. The disposal of gypsum board raises significant concerns due to the leaching of toxins and release of harmful gases. The introduction of NEXBOARD offers a promising solution to these environmental challenges.