en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Xeriant’s NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial Tests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Xeriant’s NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial Tests

Aerospace technology and advanced materials company, Xeriant, Inc., has announced the successful initial R&D fire testing of its eco-friendly composite building panel, NEXBOARD, under the DUREVER brand. This initial round of testing, carried out by a third-party certification laboratory, is a significant move towards obtaining the crucial NFPA 286 certification.

A Sustainable Leap in Construction Material

NEXBOARD is notably composed mainly from repurposed waste and is 100% recyclable. It showcases a resilient resistance to fire, water, insects, and mold. The NFPA 286 certification process is instrumental in verifying the panel’s material sourcing, composition, and manufacturing process, as well as assessing its fire safety performance.

Confidence in Commercial Viability

Keith Duffy, the CEO of Xeriant, expressed high confidence in NEXBOARD’s commercial potential and its expected performance in the forthcoming NFPA 286 certification tests. Additional tests are being conducted for water and mold resistance, tensile strength, durability, and thermal conductivity. These are aimed at further demonstrating NEXBOARD’s unique characteristics and to facilitate customer contracts.

Tackling the Environmental Challenge

The development of NEXBOARD aligns with the growing environmental trend towards sustainable and durable construction materials. The construction industry, a significant consumer of natural resources and a major contributor to global waste and CO2 emissions, is in dire need of such innovation. Notably, the production of gypsum board, a common construction material, is a significant source of greenhouse gases and constitutes a substantial part of landfill waste. The disposal of gypsum board raises significant concerns due to the leaching of toxins and release of harmful gases. The introduction of NEXBOARD offers a promising solution to these environmental challenges.

0
Business Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-Pandemic Shift in Germany: From Cash to Digital Transactions

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bausch + Lomb to Engage in Investor Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Bancorp Ready to Unveil Q4 2023 Earnings: A Comprehensive Preview

By Hadeel Hashem

Unprecedented Procurement Opportunity for EPAC EA2 AO Chamber Announced

By BNN Correspondents

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Comm ...
@Brazil · 1 min
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Comm ...
heart comment 0
Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024
True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Equip Government Agencies with Water Intelligence

By BNN Correspondents

True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Equip Government Agencies with Water Intelligence
Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project
COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer

By Nitish Verma

COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer
Latest Headlines
World News
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
1 min
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
1 min
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
1 min
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
2 mins
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
2 mins
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
2 mins
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
3 mins
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
22 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
37 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app