en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Xencor CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 45,000 Company Shares

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST
Xencor CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 45,000 Company Shares

Bassil I. Dahiyat, the CEO of biopharmaceutical company Xencor, Inc., has sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock. The transaction, which took place on December 29th, was conducted at an average price of $20.93 per share. The total sum of the sale reached $941,850.00. Despite the sale, Dahiyat retains ownership of 312,929 shares of Xencor’s stock, which are valued at an estimated $6,549,603.97.

Financial Performance and Market Position of Xencor

Xencor’s stock opened at $21.23 on the date of the announcement. The 50-day moving average for the company’s shares stands at $19.04, while the 200-day moving average is $21.39. Over the course of the past year, Xencor’s stock has seen a low of $16.49 and a high of $38.20.

On November 7th, Xencor reported its quarterly earnings. The company posted earnings per share of ($0.40), exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.37. For the quarter, Xencor’s revenue was $59.16 million, more than double the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. This figure represents a 116.7% increase from the same quarter of the previous year. Analysts predict that Xencor will report -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings and Institutional Investments

While one analyst has rated Xencor’s stock as ‘sell,’ ten analysts have given it a ‘buy’ rating. The consensus price target for the stock is $41.56. Recent activity has shown institutional investors adjusting their holdings in Xencor. Some have acquired new positions in the company, while others have increased their existing stakes.

Xencor’s Focus on Therapeutics

Xencor, Inc. specializes in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics. These therapeutics are designed to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Among the company’s products are Sotrovimab for SARS-CoV-2, Ultomiris for blood disorders, and Monjuvi for lymphoma.

0
Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns

By Safak Costu

Global Oil Market Sees First Annual Decline Since 2020: Oversupply Concerns Loom

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cineleisure: A Phoenix Rising with New Tenants and Offerings Amid Retail Apocalypse

By Waqas Arain

Nigeria's Electricity Distribution Companies Propose Nationwide Tariff Hike

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader ...
@Automotive · 14 mins
China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader ...
heart comment 0
Godwin Dogbey Honored as ‘Man of The Year 2023’ by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd

By Ebenezer Mensah

Godwin Dogbey Honored as 'Man of The Year 2023' by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd
Boylesports Reassesses Operations amid New Gambling Bill; Property and Brewery Sectors See Major Moves

By BNN Correspondents

Boylesports Reassesses Operations amid New Gambling Bill; Property and Brewery Sectors See Major Moves
Three Pays Dividend Amidst Controversy and Proposed Vodafone Merger

By Waqas Arain

Three Pays Dividend Amidst Controversy and Proposed Vodafone Merger
Uganda’s President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
2 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
3 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
3 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
6 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
8 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
8 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
9 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
9 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
10 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
10 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
13 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
19 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
49 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
50 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app