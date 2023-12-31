Xencor CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 45,000 Company Shares

Bassil I. Dahiyat, the CEO of biopharmaceutical company Xencor, Inc., has sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock. The transaction, which took place on December 29th, was conducted at an average price of $20.93 per share. The total sum of the sale reached $941,850.00. Despite the sale, Dahiyat retains ownership of 312,929 shares of Xencor’s stock, which are valued at an estimated $6,549,603.97.

Financial Performance and Market Position of Xencor

Xencor’s stock opened at $21.23 on the date of the announcement. The 50-day moving average for the company’s shares stands at $19.04, while the 200-day moving average is $21.39. Over the course of the past year, Xencor’s stock has seen a low of $16.49 and a high of $38.20.

On November 7th, Xencor reported its quarterly earnings. The company posted earnings per share of ($0.40), exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.37. For the quarter, Xencor’s revenue was $59.16 million, more than double the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. This figure represents a 116.7% increase from the same quarter of the previous year. Analysts predict that Xencor will report -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings and Institutional Investments

While one analyst has rated Xencor’s stock as ‘sell,’ ten analysts have given it a ‘buy’ rating. The consensus price target for the stock is $41.56. Recent activity has shown institutional investors adjusting their holdings in Xencor. Some have acquired new positions in the company, while others have increased their existing stakes.

Xencor’s Focus on Therapeutics

Xencor, Inc. specializes in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics. These therapeutics are designed to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Among the company’s products are Sotrovimab for SARS-CoV-2, Ultomiris for blood disorders, and Monjuvi for lymphoma.