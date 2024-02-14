XDock at Liverpool City Region Freeport to Create 500 Full-Time Jobs and Boost Economic Growth

A new logistics facility in Widnes, XDock, is set to create 500 full-time jobs as part of the Liverpool City Region Freeport. The development, a joint venture between KKR and Mirastar, is expected to be ready by mid-2025 and will strategically position the region for regional and national distribution, aiming to generate significant economic growth.

Economic Growth and Skilled Jobs

The XDock project is being hailed as a positive sign of economic growth and inclusive opportunities in the region. With a focus on skills development, the LCR Freeport Skills Academy will play a crucial role in preparing the local workforce for the 500 full-time positions available at the new facility. This initiative aligns with the Freeport's strategic decision to attract investment and create highly skilled jobs in line with the region's priorities.

Halton Council to Retain £2m in Business Rates Annually

The Liverpool City Region Freeport is not only set to create jobs but also to contribute to local regeneration projects. Halton Council stands to gain £2m annually in business rates for 20 years, thanks to the new development. This retention of funds will be vital in supporting the community's needs and furthering the region's growth.

Investment and Collaboration

The XDock project at the 3MG site in Widnes is backed by significant investment from KKR, Mirastar, Merseyside Pension Fund, and Greater Manchester Property Venture Fund. This collaboration demonstrates the potential of the Liverpool City Region Freeport to attract investment and create better-paying jobs for the community.

In conclusion, the Liverpool City Region Freeport's XDock development at 3MG in Widnes is set to create 500 full-time jobs and contribute to the local economy by enabling Halton Council to retain £2m in business rates annually for 20 years. The focus on skills development through the LCR Freeport Skills Academy and the collaborative investment in the project signal a promising future for economic growth and inclusive opportunities in the region.

