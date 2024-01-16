WSJ Survey Reveals Surge in Luxury Watch and Jewelry Spending

A recent survey by WSJ Intelligence has brought to light a significant uptick in spending on luxury watches and fine jewelry among readers of the Wall Street Journal. The survey, conducted between December 6-13, included participants interested in mechanical watches and jewelry valued at $1,000 or higher. The findings suggest that watch enthusiasts anticipate spending an average of $20,856 on their subsequent purchase, marking a 56% increase from their last. Similarly, jewelry enthusiasts project spending nearly $16,000 on their next piece, 14% more than before.

Demographics and Financials

The survey involved 869 respondents for watches and 834 for jewelry. The average age of the respondents was 58 and 60, respectively. The average household net worth for watch respondents stood at over $5.5 million, whereas for jewelry respondents, it was $379,400. Interestingly, the data indicates that luxury watch buyers will spend 41% more than they did in a similar 2021 survey. However, no comparable past data is available for fine jewelry buyers.

The 'Perfect Storm' in the Luxury Market

The surge in spending is indicative of a post-pandemic return to the office and a growing preference for investment pieces over flamboyant logos. The key players driving this surge are millennials and Gen Z, who are currently in their peak earning years, creating a 'perfect storm' for the market.

Offline Shopping Still Preferred

Despite the rise of e-commerce, the survey found that 80% of both watch and jewelry buyers prefer to research and buy at brick-and-mortar stores. However, a significant portion also considers online shopping. In the realm of watches, Rolex, Omega, and Patek Philippe emerged as the most sought-after brands. For jewelry, Tiffany, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels topped the preferences. The study also underscored a robust secondary market for watches and jewelry, with auction house sales rising by 10.3% in 2023.