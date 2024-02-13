WQA Celebrates 50 Years of Water Quality Advocacy and Industry Excellence

This year marks a significant milestone for the Water Quality Association (WQA) – its 50th anniversary. As the leading voice in the water treatment industry, WQA is commemorating this achievement with a comprehensive timeline showcasing its accomplishments over the past five decades.

A Half-Century of Advocacy and Excellence

Founded in 1974 through the merger of the Water Conditioning Association International and the Water Conditioning Foundation, WQA has been dedicated to the betterment of water quality treatment.

Currently, WQA boasts over 2,500 member companies worldwide, all adhering to the WQA Code of Ethics. This commitment ensures the highest standards in customer relations and industry interactions.

Education, Certification, and Guaranteed Product Performance

WQA offers extensive educational programs and professional certifications, enabling members to stay ahead of industry trends and developments. The WQA Gold Seal certification program guarantees product performance, providing consumers with confidence in their water treatment solutions.

Celebrating 50 Years of Success

Throughout the year, WQA will celebrate its 50th anniversary with various events and initiatives. The highlight of these celebrations will be the WQA's 2024 Convention & Exposition in Orlando, Florida.

As the Water Quality Association commemorates its past and looks forward to the future, its unwavering dedication to water treatment excellence remains the driving force behind its success.

For half a century, WQA has been instrumental in shaping the water treatment industry, ensuring that consumers have access to safe and clean water. With its ongoing commitment to education, certification, and product performance, WQA will continue to lead the industry in the years to come.