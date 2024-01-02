en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WPBeginner: A Guiding Light for WordPress Beginners in 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
WPBeginner: A Guiding Light for WordPress Beginners in 2023

In 2023, amidst a slow economy, layoffs, and inflation, many found a lifeline in starting online businesses. The beacon guiding them in their journey was WPBeginner, an online resource that provided free WordPress tutorials and support. As the year drew to a close, the community reflected on the challenges, achievements, and milestones of the year.

Guiding Light in Trying Times

WPBeginner emerged as a guiding light for beginners in the world of WordPress, offering tutorials on topics ranging from auto-scheduling blog posts to starting a coaching business online. It served as a mentor in the digital landscape, helping users navigate through the intricacies of Google Search Console to boost website traffic, create custom WordPress login pages, and configure DNS for WordPress sites.

AIOSEO: Simplifying SEO for Beginners

Among WPBeginner’s many offerings, AIOSEO, a WordPress SEO plugin, stood out. AIOSEO, with its base of over 3 million users, simplified SEO for beginners. It helped them optimize their web pages for better rankings through sitemaps, complete SEO checklists, and optimized titles, meta descriptions, and focus keyphrases. The plugin even prompted users to add missing focus keyphrases and alt text for images, making SEO an achievable feat for beginners.

WPCode: The Power of Code Snippets

WPCode, previously known as Insert Headers and Footers, was another noteworthy tool in WPBeginner’s arsenal. Used by over 2 million websites, WPCode allowed users to add code snippets to their WordPress site without editing theme files. With a Pro version that offered additional features like smart conditional logic and deeper integration with popular plugins such as WooCommerce and Easy Digital Downloads, WPCode transformed the way users managed and organized code snippets. It also provided a cloud library for storing and reusing snippets across multiple projects and a visual code snippet priority system, among other features.

Year of Milestones for WPBeginner

While WPBeginner served as a guiding light for WordPress beginners, it also celebrated its own milestones in 2023. WPBeginner’s CEO turned 33 and traveled to 8 countries. The team grew to over 320 people across 50 countries, and the platform marked its 14th anniversary. The year also saw the launch of 6 new free business tools and the update of over 2000 tutorials. WPBeginner also surpassed 25 million website installations using their software.

As a new year begins, WPBeginner continues to shine brightly in the digital landscape, guiding beginners, celebrating milestones, and fostering a supportive community. With a call to action for those interested in joining the WPBeginner team, the future promises more growth, more learning, and more success.

0
Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift

By Salman Khan

Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook

By Mazhar Abbas

Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Debt Crisis: Expert Advice on Avoiding Bankruptcy

By Safak Costu

Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.4 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.4 ...
heart comment 0
Ventyx Biosciences Inc Experiences Stock Price Volatility Amid Sector Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

Ventyx Biosciences Inc Experiences Stock Price Volatility Amid Sector Fluctuations
XRP Predicted to Rally 487% based on Historical Pattern, says Market Analyst EGRAG

By BNN Correspondents

XRP Predicted to Rally 487% based on Historical Pattern, says Market Analyst EGRAG
2024 Financial Forecast: Cautious Optimism Amid Rate Cut Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Financial Forecast: Cautious Optimism Amid Rate Cut Prospects
Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy

By Momen Zellmi

Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
39 seconds
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
41 seconds
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
44 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
53 seconds
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
1 min
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
1 min
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
2 mins
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
2 mins
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
2 mins
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app