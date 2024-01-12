en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

‘Worst in Show’ Awards at CES 2024: A Spotlight on Potentially Harmful Products

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
‘Worst in Show’ Awards at CES 2024: A Spotlight on Potentially Harmful Products

In a significant departure from the glitz and glamour of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the third annual ‘Worst in Show’ awards cast a spotlight on products with a potential negative impact on users, society, and the environment. The panel of consumer and privacy advocates, detached from CES, announced the awards, placing emphasis on the uniqueness of each product’s downsides, their widespread influence, and their degradation compared to similar technology.

BMW: Tracking Concerns and Augmented Reality

German automaker, BMW, found itself under criticism for its controversial partnership with Amazon’s Alexa. The union raised eyebrows for its potential misuse in tracking and possible abuse in domestic violence situations. Additionally, BMW’s introduction of augmented reality glasses for drivers was condemned for its potential to escalate driver distraction and obstruct vision.

Sennheiser’s Disposable Earbuds

Audio specialist, Sennheiser, also drew critique for its $300 Momentum True Wireless earbuds. The product was singled out for its disposability, with its non-replaceable batteries expected to fail after a few years, thereby exacerbating the problem of e-waste.

Instacart’s AI-powered Shopping Carts

Online grocery platform, Instacart, had its AI-powered shopping carts with video ads selected for potentially worsening the shopping experience by pushing unwanted products onto consumers.

Ecovacs’ Robotic Vacuum: Cybersecurity Risks

Ecovacs‘ robotic vacuum, a seemingly benign household gadget, was flagged for the cybersecurity risk it posed through its potential for intrusive home surveillance without proper encryption.

Revolution Cooking’s ‘Macrowave’

Lastly, Revolution Cooking‘s ‘macrowave’—a hybrid of microwave and convection oven—was called out for its environmental impact, as it possibly encourages discarding simpler, functional appliances in favor of this new technology.

While these awards highlight the potential pitfalls of rapidly advancing technology, they also serve as a reminder for companies to prioritize user safety, privacy, and environmental consciousness in their innovations. As of now, BMW, Sennheiser, Instacart, Revolution Cooking, and Ecovacs have yet to respond to the critiques leveled at their products.

0
Business Tech United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Samsung SDI Invests in Canada Nickel, Boosting EV Battery Supply Chain
Canada Nickel Company Inc., a Toronto-based nickel development firm, has secured a substantial investment from leading South Korean electric vehicle battery manufacturer, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. The strategic investment, amounting to US$18.8 million, aims to bolster Canada Nickel’s Crawford nickel project in Ontario, squarely targeting the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) battery market. The company has
Samsung SDI Invests in Canada Nickel, Boosting EV Battery Supply Chain
Under Armour Appoints Yassine Saidi as CPO and Kara Trent as President of the Americas
3 mins ago
Under Armour Appoints Yassine Saidi as CPO and Kara Trent as President of the Americas
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
4 mins ago
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost
Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends
2 mins ago
Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends
KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities
3 mins ago
KCA Deutag and Pruitt Forge Global Alliance to Capitalize on Managed Pressure Drilling Opportunities
Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network
3 mins ago
Cheddar News: The Rise and Fall of a Financial News Network
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
5 seconds
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
1 min
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
2 mins
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
2 mins
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
4 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
6 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
6 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app