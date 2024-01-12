‘Worst in Show’ Awards at CES 2024: A Spotlight on Potentially Harmful Products

In a significant departure from the glitz and glamour of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the third annual ‘Worst in Show’ awards cast a spotlight on products with a potential negative impact on users, society, and the environment. The panel of consumer and privacy advocates, detached from CES, announced the awards, placing emphasis on the uniqueness of each product’s downsides, their widespread influence, and their degradation compared to similar technology.

BMW: Tracking Concerns and Augmented Reality

German automaker, BMW, found itself under criticism for its controversial partnership with Amazon’s Alexa. The union raised eyebrows for its potential misuse in tracking and possible abuse in domestic violence situations. Additionally, BMW’s introduction of augmented reality glasses for drivers was condemned for its potential to escalate driver distraction and obstruct vision.

Sennheiser’s Disposable Earbuds

Audio specialist, Sennheiser, also drew critique for its $300 Momentum True Wireless earbuds. The product was singled out for its disposability, with its non-replaceable batteries expected to fail after a few years, thereby exacerbating the problem of e-waste.

Instacart’s AI-powered Shopping Carts

Online grocery platform, Instacart, had its AI-powered shopping carts with video ads selected for potentially worsening the shopping experience by pushing unwanted products onto consumers.

Ecovacs’ Robotic Vacuum: Cybersecurity Risks

Ecovacs‘ robotic vacuum, a seemingly benign household gadget, was flagged for the cybersecurity risk it posed through its potential for intrusive home surveillance without proper encryption.

Revolution Cooking’s ‘Macrowave’

Lastly, Revolution Cooking‘s ‘macrowave’—a hybrid of microwave and convection oven—was called out for its environmental impact, as it possibly encourages discarding simpler, functional appliances in favor of this new technology.

While these awards highlight the potential pitfalls of rapidly advancing technology, they also serve as a reminder for companies to prioritize user safety, privacy, and environmental consciousness in their innovations. As of now, BMW, Sennheiser, Instacart, Revolution Cooking, and Ecovacs have yet to respond to the critiques leveled at their products.