World's Most Admired Companies of 2024 Unveiled by Korn Ferry and Fortune

In a world rife with uncertainty, the strength of a company's reputation often serves as its most reliable lifeline. It is this premise that underpins the results of the latest survey on the World's Most Admired Companies (WMAC). Following a rigorous evaluation of 660 companies across 29 countries and 52 industries, Korn Ferry, in collaboration with Fortune, has bestowed this coveted title upon the companies that have proven their mettle in their respective industries.

Behind the Rankings

The WMAC list is a distillation of insights from over 3,720 executives. The evaluation process is rooted in nine defining attributes, ranging from global business effectiveness and talent retention to innovativeness and community and environmental responsibility. The resultant rankings are a testament to the companies that have managed to outpace their peers in terms of overall reputation. The All-Star List, featuring the Top 50 companies across all industries, is a testament to the enduring strength of these companies. Among the Top 10, the list echoes the consistency of the previous year, while also welcoming several new entrants in 2024.

The All-Star Companies

Top companies on the 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list such as Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Moderna have set the bar high with their resilience and innovation. For instance, Fifth Third Bank, recognized for its strong returns for investors, innovative customer solutions, and community partnerships, has made it onto Fortune's 2024 list. Similarly, FedEx Corp. remains a stalwart on the list, marking its 24th consecutive year within the top 20. Tri Pointe Homes, a national homebuilder, has been recognized for the first time, a nod to its innovative approach and people-first philosophy.

The leading attributes of these top companies - financial stability, product and service quality, and management quality - are a testament to their resilience in the face of economic and political uncertainties. These factors are considered crucial, particularly in today's volatile landscape. For these companies, success is not merely a matter of financial performance but also hinges on a corporate culture that fosters growth, talent development, and collective excellence. More insights into the talent strategies and growth mechanisms of these WMACs are expected to be unveiled in the coming month.