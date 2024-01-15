en English
Business

World’s Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals

The wealth of the world’s five wealthiest individuals—Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault and family, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and investor Warren Buffett—has soared from $405 billion in 2020 to a staggering $869 billion in 2023. This doubling of wealth, as reported by Oxfam, starkly juxtaposes the widening economic divide, with the richest 1% holding 43% of global financial assets.

Report Coincides with WEF Annual Meeting

Oxfam released this report to coincide with the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. However, the billionaires in question are not attending this significant global event. The report paints a worrying picture of persistent extreme poverty in the world’s poorest nations, even as a select few amass wealth at an unparalleled pace.

Significant Profit Increase Among Major Companies

Oxfam’s report also underscores a significant increase in profits among major corporations worldwide. It articulates concerns about the growing concentration of wealth and its link to increasing corporate and monopoly power—factors contributing to widespread social and economic inequalities.

Oxfam Calls for Measures to Mitigate Wealth Gap

In light of the alarming trends outlined in the report, Oxfam is urging governments worldwide to implement measures that could help mitigate the growing wealth gap. These measures include breaking up monopolies, capping CEO pay, and introducing new wealth and profit taxes. However, it’s important to note that the data used in the report, sourced from Forbes and Wealth X, has not yet been independently verified.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

