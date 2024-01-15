World’s Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals

The wealth of the world’s five wealthiest individuals—Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault and family, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and investor Warren Buffett—has soared from $405 billion in 2020 to a staggering $869 billion in 2023. This doubling of wealth, as reported by Oxfam, starkly juxtaposes the widening economic divide, with the richest 1% holding 43% of global financial assets.

Report Coincides with WEF Annual Meeting

Oxfam released this report to coincide with the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. However, the billionaires in question are not attending this significant global event. The report paints a worrying picture of persistent extreme poverty in the world’s poorest nations, even as a select few amass wealth at an unparalleled pace.

Significant Profit Increase Among Major Companies

Oxfam’s report also underscores a significant increase in profits among major corporations worldwide. It articulates concerns about the growing concentration of wealth and its link to increasing corporate and monopoly power—factors contributing to widespread social and economic inequalities.

Oxfam Calls for Measures to Mitigate Wealth Gap

In light of the alarming trends outlined in the report, Oxfam is urging governments worldwide to implement measures that could help mitigate the growing wealth gap. These measures include breaking up monopolies, capping CEO pay, and introducing new wealth and profit taxes. However, it’s important to note that the data used in the report, sourced from Forbes and Wealth X, has not yet been independently verified.