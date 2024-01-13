en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

World Economic Forum 2024: Towards a Trust-centric and AI-Driven Global Order

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
World Economic Forum 2024: Towards a Trust-centric and AI-Driven Global Order

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is scheduled to unfold from January 15-19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, with the overarching theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ This grand assembly is poised to bring together over 100 governments, major international organizations, more than 1,000 global companies, representatives from civil society, academia, and media to deliberate on pivotal global challenges and breakthroughs.

WEF 2024: A Confluence of Perspectives

WEF 2024 aims to foster an open dialogue between government, business, and civil society leaders, thereby connecting the dots in an intricate environment. By introducing the latest advancements in science, industry, and society, the forum seeks to broaden our foresight. Among the key focus areas are managing security crises, fostering cooperation, and developing a new economic framework for growth.

A Deep Dive into AI

One of the central themes of the conference is the exploration of the opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). The forum is set to delve into AI’s potential as a source of online misinformation and disinformation, as well as its role in enhancing consumer-facing applications such as banking. In addition, the event will highlight practical uses of AI in other sectors, including healthcare, workforce management, and digital transformation.

Moreover, the WEF 2024 plans to shed light on the intersection of AI with other burgeoning technologies such as 5G and quantum computing. The potential of AI in strategic decision-making and portfolio optimization and management within the banking industry will also be a point of discussion.

Towards a Carbon-Neutral and Nature-Positive World

Alongside these technological and economic considerations, the forum will underscore the need for developing a systemic approach to a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050. In this quest, AI is expected to play a significant role, particularly in the transition towards a sustainable and equitable economy.

All eyes are now on Davos, as the world awaits the insights and strategies that will emerge from this vital assembly, shaping the global discourse for the years to come.

0
Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
Breaking news from St. Petersburg reveals a serious fire outbreak in a warehouse owned by ‘Wildberries’, a leading online marketplace. Covering an expansive area of 50,000 square meters, the fire necessitated an immediate evacuation of the warehouse’s staff. As a significant player in the online retail sector, this incident poses potential disruptions to ‘Wildberries’ operations,
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
Zampost to Launch New E-commerce Platform: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
10 mins ago
Zampost to Launch New E-commerce Platform: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
15 mins ago
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
Bitcoin ETFs: A Gamble or Investment? Justin Urquhart Stewart Weighs In
2 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs: A Gamble or Investment? Justin Urquhart Stewart Weighs In
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
3 mins ago
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
Central Banks May Retain Higher Interest Rates, Warns Dr. Partha Chatterjee
4 mins ago
Central Banks May Retain Higher Interest Rates, Warns Dr. Partha Chatterjee
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
42 seconds
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
44 seconds
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
2 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
2 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
3 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
4 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
4 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
5 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
5 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
17 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
24 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app