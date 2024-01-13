World Economic Forum 2024 to Address AI, Global Challenges, and Trust in Davos

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, under the banner of ‘Rebuilding Trust’. This pivotal event aims to delve deep into the potential of burgeoning technologies, their influence on global decision-making, and the forging of worldwide partnerships.

The Forum’s Participants and Agenda

The forum is slated to assemble over 100 governments, international organizations, and an excess of 1000 global enterprises, alongside representatives from civil society, academia, and media. The agenda for the meet is dense with critical subjects including managing security crises, enhancing cooperation, creating a new economic framework for growth, and harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the greater good, all while addressing regulatory hurdles.

Exploring Transformative Technologies

Alongside AI, other transformative technologies such as 5G, 6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology will come under scrutiny. The forum seeks to develop a systemic approach towards a carbon-neutral and nature-positive future by 2050, striking a balance between the demands for energy, food, and water, and environmental objectives.

Indian Delegations and Keynote Speakers

Delegations from Indian states like Karnataka and Telangana will be led by their respective chief ministers, with Tamil Nadu’s delegation being spearheaded by the industries minister. The focus on AI and its implications promises to be a riveting aspect of the conclave, with luminaries such as Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and Yann Lecun slated to address the conference.