AI & ML

World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in Davos

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in Davos

The quaint Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland is set to host the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 15 to 19, 2024. This year, the conference wears the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ a testament to its commitment to foster dialogue among leaders from various sectors, aimed at addressing current complexities and driving global advancement.

Global Participation

More than a mere gathering, the event is slated to bring together over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1,000 global companies. It is a space where academia, civil society, and global media intersect, offering a platform for meaningful conversations and potential collaborations.

Key Focus Areas

The agenda for the meeting is meticulously crafted, centering on four critical areas. These include achieving security and cooperation amid escalating geopolitical tensions, creating growth and employment opportunities for the new era, leveraging Artificial Intelligence as a potent force for the economy and society, and developing a far-sighted strategy for climate, nature, and energy.

Notable Attendees

The event will also feature key figures who shape the world as we know it. These include Smriti Irani, Minister for Women & Child Development of India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others. The collective wisdom of these leaders is expected to illuminate the path to tackling global challenges, such as disinformation.

The theme ‘Building Trust’ echoes India’s commitment to global collaboration, reflecting the nation’s belief that trust is the cornerstone to the creation of a more equitable and sustainable world.

AI & ML Business Switzerland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

