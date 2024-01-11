en English
Business

World Bank Reports Economic Slowdown in Latin America and Caribbean, Projects Gradual Recovery

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
World Bank Reports Economic Slowdown in Latin America and Caribbean, Projects Gradual Recovery

In a noteworthy development, the World Bank’s ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report has revealed a substantial economic deceleration in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) for the past year, with growth plummeting to a mere 2.2 percent. The report attributes this slowdown to high inflation rates and stringent monetary policies that have dampened the region’s economic vitality.

Forecast Predicts a Gradual Recovery

Despite the current deceleration, the World Bank’s outlook for the coming years paints a picture of cautious optimism. The institution forecasts a gradual recovery, with growth projections inching up to 2.3 percent in 2024 and further to 2.5 percent in 2025. This recovery is anticipated as the consequences of previous monetary tightening abate, inflation decelerates, and central banks potentially lower interest rates, thereby stimulating investment growth.

Sectoral and Regional Growth

Excluding the resource boom in Guyana, Caribbean economies are projected to witness a growth spurt of 4.1 percent in 2024 and 3.9 percent in 2025, bolstered by the expansion of the tourism sector. The report delves into individual growth rates of countries like The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

Guyana: A Standout Economy

In particular, Guyana has emerged as an economic powerhouse in the region with an impressive 29 percent growth last year, a figure that is projected to surge to a staggering 38.2 percent in the upcoming year and finally taper off to 15.2 percent in 2025. However, despite these optimistic growth forecasts, the World Bank’s report underscores that the region continues to grapple with persistent long-term challenges.

Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

