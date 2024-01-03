Workwear Uniform Group Invests £15M in Automation to Boost Efficiency and Sustainability

In a bold move demonstrating commitment to both business growth and environmental sustainability, Workwear Uniform Group (WWUGL) has invested a hefty £15 million in developing a fully-automated warehousing and distribution system. Through the innovative use of AutoStore technology, WWUGL is poised to drastically enhance the efficiency of their item picking and dispatching processes. This significant upgrade is set to not only elevate the quality of customer service on offer but also make remarkable strides in reducing carbon emissions.

Amalgamation of Operations into a Technological Powerhouse

The new system, which has been implemented at the group’s headquarters in Oldbury, is a key component of a broader investment strategy. The strategy’s ambitious objective is to double the company’s turnover within five years. This transformative upgrade has effectively consolidated operations that were previously distributed across three different logistics sites. The result is a super hub, now managed by an impressive fleet of 60 robots operating at nine picking stations.

Aligning Technological Advancement with Environmental Goals

This technological leap aligns seamlessly with the company’s firm environmental objectives. WWUGL has set a definitive target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. The introduction of automated warehousing and distribution system is a significant step towards this goal. The system is designed to not only improve efficiency but also substantially reduce the carbon emissions associated with the company’s operations.

Driving Growth through Innovation

WWUGL’s CEO, Sam Sohal, has been vocal about the critical role of innovation and technology in the industry’s growth and the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The project, currently in its first phase, is expected to introduce additional software functionality and a connecting conveyor in its second phase, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.