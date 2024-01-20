Worksport Makes Strides in Solar Energy Adoption for Automotive Industry

Worksport Advances in Solar Energy Integration for Automotive Sector

In a significant development for the automotive industry, Worksport Ltd., a leader in green energy solutions, has announced the placement of their first substantial order for solar panels. These aren't just any solar panels, they're designed specifically for the SOLIS Solar Cover, a groundbreaking product tailored for light pickup trucks from major manufacturers like Ford, RAM (Stellantis), and General Motors (GM).

Anticipating the Arrival of SOLIS Solar Covers

The first batch of these cutting-edge solar panels is set to arrive between January and February 2024. This development is a pivotal point in the journey of bringing this sustainable technology to the consumer market. After the solar panels arrive, they will face a thorough quality testing process. This is to ensure they meet Worksport's high standards for performance and reliability.

Expanding the Horizon of Sustainable Automotive Practices

The SOLIS Solar Cover, when coupled with the COR Battery System, is poised to offer power off-grid and in remote locations. This aligns perfectly with the ever-increasing global trend towards renewable energy and sustainable automotive practices. Worksport's manufacturing facility is concurrently preparing for mass production of these solar covers to ensure a seamless and efficient production process.

Steven Rossi, the CEO of Worksport, has expressed his pride in the company's efforts to bring the SOLIS Solar Cover to market for pickup trucks from Ford, RAM, and GM. Worksport remains committed to keeping investors updated on product availability and production plans. The company emphasizes its dedication to innovation in the field of clean energy, regularly making announcements through various channels including their investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings, and social media accounts to maintain transparency and investor engagement.