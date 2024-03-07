Work Truck Solutions Expands into HD Market, Promotes Geoff Shepard as Sales Manager

On March 07, 2024, in Chico, CA, Work Truck Solutions, a leading authority in the commercial vehicle sector, announced a significant expansion into the heavy-duty (HD) commercial truck market. This strategic move is complemented by the introduction of new comprehensive resources aimed at enhancing offerings for dealerships and upfitters. Geoff Shepard, with over two decades of experience in the automotive industry, has been promoted to spearhead the company's HD market growth initiatives as the new Heavy-Duty Sales Manager.

Strategic Expansion and Industry Engagement

Work Truck Solutions is actively working with key HD stakeholders to ensure their platform developments and integrations address industry-specific challenges effectively. This includes collaborations with HD-focused Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the incorporation of net-zero vehicles, and the establishment of a learning resource center. These efforts underscore the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the HD market while benefiting all parties involved.

Inclusion of Trailers in Inventory Spectrum

Recognizing the critical role of trailers in the heavy-duty transportation and logistics industries, Work Truck Solutions has also expanded its inventory spectrum to include highly configurable trailers. This move reflects the company's understanding that the HD market encompasses more than just trucks, aiming to provide a more comprehensive range of commercial vehicle solutions.

A Vision for the Future

CEO Aaron Johnson expressed optimism about leveraging the company's experience and resources in the HD development phase. Work Truck Solutions aims to not only meet but exceed the needs and expectations of the heavy-duty sector with their expertise in vehicle configuration and use, along with a strong commitment to customer service. By focusing on heavy-duty trucks and trailers, Work Truck Solutions is poised to further solidify its position as the go-to platform for a comprehensive range of commercial vehicle solutions.