Woodex 2024: Tehran's International Wood Industry Exhibition Kicks Off

The 21st edition of the International Exhibition of Wood, Raw Materials, Accessories, Fittings, Machinery, and Related Industries for Furniture, fondly known as Woodex 2024, was set in motion at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. The event was graced by eminent personas including Mehdi Zeighami, the Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), along with officials and ambassadors from a myriad of countries. This four-day event serves as a nexus between innovation and industry, bringing new products from both domestic and international origins into the limelight, fostering interaction between manufacturers and business professionals, and spotlighting the latest strides from local producers in the wood industry.

Exhibition Highlights

Stealing the show are over 394 exhibitors from countries such as Germany, Turkey, China, and Italy, bringing forth a wide array of products and services. The exhibition serves as a comprehensive showcase, with categories spanning across raw materials, machinery for furniture and decoration, PVC products, wood and paper, tools for wood and furniture industries, wall coverings, flooring, cornices, MDF profiles, adhesives, decorative paints, and other related segments.

Woodex 2024: A Platform for Progress

One of the prime objectives of Woodex 2024 is to introduce new domestic and foreign products, fostering a vibrant marketplace and a platform for manufacturers to interact with businessmen. By doing so, it facilitates a thriving environment for commerce, fostering relationships that could shape the future of the wood industry.

Local Innovations Taking Center Stage

At the heart of this event is the intention to provide a platform for introducing the latest achievements of domestic manufacturers in the wood industry. The exhibition is more than just a showcase—it is a testament to the advancements and progress made by Iranian manufacturers, and a celebration of the hard work, creativity, and dedication that drives this industry forward.