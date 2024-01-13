Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift

Engineering, procurement, and construction firm, Wood Group, has reaped positive results following a shift in strategic approach. In a trading update released on January 12, CEO Ken Gilmartin announced significant improvements in key financial metrics one year into their strategic growth journey.

Impressive Financial Performance

The Aberdeen-based firm reported strong revenue growth of 9%, reaching approximately $6 billion for the full year of 2023. This substantial growth was consistent across all business units. Adjusted earnings before tax rose to between $420 million and $425 million, slightly ahead of previous guidance, representing notable gains in EBITDA.

Boost in Cash Generation & Contract Wins

Wood Group also disclosed a remarkable enhancement in cash generation. The operating cash flow rose to around $210 million, a significant leap compared to $66 million in the previous year. The company secured numerous contract wins, particularly in the energy and materials sectors, resulting in an overall order book of around $6.1 billion, up 4% on a comparable basis.

Strategic Shift towards Sustainability

A significant part of Wood Group’s strategic shift involves a move towards more environmentally friendly business practices. More than 40% of the firm’s bidding pipeline is now focused on sustainable solutions. This commitment is evident in the company’s revenue growth, EBITDA improvement, and robust order book.

Divestment from EthosEnergy

As part of ongoing strategic developments, Wood Group is in the process of selling its stake in EthosEnergy, a gas turbine services joint venture. In the 2023 financial year, Wood’s share of adjusted EBITDA from EthosEnergy was $30 million. The divestment is part of the group’s strategic delivery plan and follows other portfolio shifts including the sale of its built environment business and Gulf of Mexico labor operations.

Wood Group’s latest trading update paints a promising picture of the firm’s health, with CEO Ken Gilmartin expressing confidence in the company’s strategic growth journey. The company plans to release its full year results on March 26, 2024.