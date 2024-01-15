Women in Agribusiness Expo: A Platform for Female Agricultural Entrepreneurs

The Women in Agribusiness Expo and Investment Summit, held in Kigo, Uganda, served as a seminal platform for female entrepreneurs and farmers to exhibit their contributions to the agricultural sector. High-profile attendees included gender minister Betty Among, gender state minister Peace Mutuuzo, and fisheries state minister Hellen Adoa. The event was aimed at unlocking opportunities for women in agribusiness, addressing challenges such as low funding, low production capacity, and lack of skills required to penetrate competitive markets.

Empowering Women in Agribusiness

The three-day Source of the Nile Women in Agribusiness Expo and Investment Summit kicked off on January 14. The summit was designed to allow women involved in various agribusiness value chains to connect with potential investors. It also focused on addressing policies needed by women in agribusiness to flourish, exploring regional and international trading networks, and showcasing women-owned and women-led agribusinesses. The expo ran concurrently with the Non-Aligned Movement meeting, where discussions on climate change and fostering cooperation among member nations took place.

Among the participants was Kanyesi Dairy Farm, an agribusiness that showcased its products and services. The farm highlighted its role in the dairy industry and presented its methods, products, and the impact it has on the local economy and community. Events like the Women in Agribusiness Expo play a crucial role in promoting gender equality and fostering economic growth by supporting female-led agribusinesses.