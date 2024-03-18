Women Entrepreneurs in Uganda Advocate for Financial Inclusion and Equal Opportunities

Women entrepreneurs, represented by the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Ltd (UWEAL), have raised concerns about the lack of tailored financial products that enable them to compete effectively with their male counterparts. Many financial institutions, they argue, tend to pigeonhole women into specific economic activities, limiting their ability to venture into larger enterprises and sectors. Despite government and financial institutions' efforts, women remain predominantly confined to micro and small enterprises due to inadequate access to long-term capital with favorable terms and conditions.

Advocating for Change and Inclusive Policies

At the inaugural Annual Women Entrepreneurs Conference, themed "Accelerating Women’s Economic Equality through Financial and Non-financial Inclusion Opportunities for Ugandan Women," UWEAL Chairperson Sarah Kitakule emphasized the urgent need to address the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. The event, in partnership with Uganda Development Bank (UDB), aimed to bridge the information gap and foster women's participation in the country's development agenda. Kitakule underscored the importance of creating an ecosystem where women have equal access to resources, opportunities, and support networks as men.

Overcoming Biases and Empowering Women

Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investments, and businesswoman Margaret Kigozi acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by women entrepreneurs but highlighted the role of women in overcoming these obstacles. Dr. Kigozi encouraged women to leverage their savings to acquire land, a valuable asset that can serve as collateral for commercial loans. Anite emphasized the importance of women's participation in the agricultural sector, stressing the government's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women in accessing such opportunities.

Commitment to Women's Empowerment

Uganda Development Bank (UDB) reiterated its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through tailored financing solutions and capacity-building initiatives. Sophie Nakandi, Head of Legal at UDB, highlighted the bank's efforts to address the challenges faced by women in accessing financial services. Under the women financing segment, UDB has supported numerous enterprises across various districts, demonstrating its dedication to empowering women and promoting economic inclusivity.

As women entrepreneurs continue to advocate for equal opportunities and financial inclusion, collaborative efforts between government, financial institutions, and civil society are essential to create an enabling environment for women's economic empowerment and sustainable development in Uganda.