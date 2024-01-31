Wolfspeed Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates: Records Revenue Growth Amid Share Decline

Wolfspeed, a power and radio frequency solutions company, has outperformed in the second quarter of FY 2024, despite a share decline, by reporting a GAAP EPS loss of $1.00, surpassing analyst expectations by $0.06. The company's revenue for the quarter was $208.4 million, marking a 19.9% increase year-over-year and beating estimates by $1.99 million. A significant contributor to this revenue surge was the Mohawk Valley Fab that generated $12 million, tripling its output from the previous quarter.

Record Power Device Design-Wins

Wolfspeed also set a new record in power device design-ins with $2.1 billion and design-wins totaling $2.9 billion, with over 75% of these wins related to the automotive sector. These figures highlight the company's strong position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) market and the increasing acceptance of silicon carbide technology, thereby positioning Wolfspeed as a leader in this transformative era.

Declining Gross Margins

Despite the robust revenue growth, Wolfspeed's GAAP gross margin fell to 13.3% from 32.6%, and its non-GAAP gross margin decreased to 16.4% from 35.8%. These figures reflect the challenges the company faces in maintaining profitability amid aggressive expansion.

Outlook for Q3 2024

Looking ahead, Wolfspeed has set its revenue target for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to be between $185 million and $215 million. The company anticipates a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $134 million to $155 million, or $1.07 to $1.23 per diluted share, and a non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $71 million to $87 million, or $0.57 to $0.69 per diluted share. These non-GAAP figures exclude estimated expenses of $63 million to $68 million, net of tax.

Following the announcement of these results, Wolfspeed's shares decreased by 6.94%, reflecting investor concern over the company's declining margins and projected losses. However, the company's record design-wins and strong performance in the EV market, as well as its multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply deal extension with Infineon, underscore its potential for long-term growth.