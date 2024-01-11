Wix Unveils New Revenue Sharing Plan for Partners Creating on Wix Studio

Wix.com Ltd., a leading SaaS website builder platform, has unveiled a reformed revenue sharing plan for partners creating on Wix Studio—its dedicated platform tailored for agencies and freelancers. This move punctuates the company’s commitment to fostering professional growth and business expansion among its partners while simultaneously driving up the number of active users and overall usage of Wix’s services.

Enriching the Wix Partner Program

The newly announced plan is an integral component of the Wix Partner Program, a loyalty-based initiative that extends a range of benefits to its partners. These perks include priority support, access to a dedicated success manager, eligibility to join the Wix Marketplace, and the provision of advanced features. The program also offers networking opportunities within the Wix community, further enhancing the value proposition for its partners.

Revenue Sharing from Day One

The revenue sharing structure allows partners to generate income from the inception of their membership. This incentive applies to new yearly plans, sites, and packages created on the Wix Studio platform. The plan offers a tiered revenue share structure, with top-tier partners able to earn up to 30%, indicating a strategic focus on facilitating higher-value clients. To maintain their eligibility, partners must retain at least one Wix premium or Wix Studio premium site per year.

Global Availability and Future Prospects

Although the program is globally accessible, some restrictions apply, and terms may change in the future. Still, the company remains committed to empowering freelancers and agencies to generate income through the platform. Michal Bignitz, VP of Partners at Wix, has expressed optimism about the enhanced earning potential the plan offers and affirmed the company’s dedication to partner success.