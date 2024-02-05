Wisconsin Construction Industry Spends Over $1.46 Million Lobbying State Lawmakers in 2023

During the 2023 legislative session in Wisconsin, the construction industry significantly swayed state lawmakers with an investment of over $1.46 million and a dedication of 5,061 hours towards lobbying. The Aggregate Producers of Wisconsin (APW), establishing itself as the largest spender, allocated $180,481 and 256 hours to influence legislation related to quarry operations. APW's efforts bore fruit in the form of provisions in Wisconsin Act 12, which addressed shared revenue, sales tax for Milwaukee, and funding for various towns and cities.

APW's Nighttime Quarry Operations

These provisions specifically targeted the limitations placed on cities and towns regarding the regulation of quarries during nighttime operations. Such operations are vital for transportation construction projects, and the lobbying efforts of APW were instrumental in allowing them to continue unhindered.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin (ABC) was another significant player, spending $158,696 and 1,604 hours. ABC's main focus was opposing a proposal to adopt new building standards and negotiating aspects of a $500 million legislation for American Family Field improvements.

Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association

The Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association (WTBA) invested $147,766 and 843 hours with a primary objective of increasing the state transportation fund. This lobbying effort culminated in a $965 million budget allocation for road projects. WTBA also played a key role in securing one-time funding for the Blatnik Bridge project, valued at over $1 billion, and a bill to compensate contractors for utility-related delays. With the session nearing its end, WTBA is looking to educate the public and lawmakers on the state's transportation needs and potential funding solutions.