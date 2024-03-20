Wipro Names Anne-Marie Rowland New CEO of Capco to Drive Next Growth Phase

Wipro Ltd. has embarked on a strategic move by appointing Anne-Marie Rowland as the new CEO of Capco Inc., signaling a new chapter in the company's quest for growth in the consulting sector. Effective April 1, 2024, Rowland, the current managing partner of Capco’s business in the U.K. and Ireland, will take over leadership from Lance Levy, who transitions to a strategic advisory role within the company. This change at the helm comes as Wipro aims to deepen its foothold in the consulting domain, leveraging Capco's expertise and Rowland's extensive experience.

Strategic Leadership Transition

Rowland's appointment is not just a change of leadership but a strategic move aimed at revitalizing Capco's growth trajectory. Having been with Capco for 14 years, Rowland brings a wealth of knowledge in consulting, particularly in business change management, innovation, and transformation. Her deep understanding of Capco's operations, client dynamics, and the broader consulting industry positions her as the ideal candidate to steer Capco into its next growth phase. Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte expressed confidence in Rowland's capabilities, highlighting her role in preserving Capco's unique culture and driving innovation.

Wipro's Strategic Acquisitions and Growth Ambitions

In March 2021, Wipro completed a landmark $1.45 billion acquisition of Capco, marking its largest acquisition to date and a significant step towards enhancing its consulting offerings. Despite this bold move, Wipro's journey in the consulting sector has faced challenges, with the company striving to replicate the success seen by industry leaders like Accenture. Wipro's series of acquisitions, including Rizing and CAS Group, have yet to yield substantial growth dividends. With Rowland at the helm, Wipro aims to leverage her leadership and expertise to unlock new growth avenues and better integrate Capco’s strengths into its broader strategy.

Implications for Wipro and the Consulting Industry

Rowland's leadership comes at a crucial time for Wipro, as the company seeks to bolster its position in the competitive consulting landscape. Her appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective and drive to Capco, potentially catalyzing a turnaround in Wipro's consulting business performance. Moreover, her role in fostering innovation and maintaining Capco's distinct culture could enhance client relationships and attract top talent, further supporting growth. As Wipro and Capco navigate this transition, the industry will be watching closely to see how this strategic bet unfolds and its impact on Wipro's quest for a larger share of the consulting market.