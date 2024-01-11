en English
Business

Windward Ltd Soars to New Heights with Robust Financial Growth

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Windward Ltd Soars to New Heights with Robust Financial Growth

Artificial intelligence powerhouse, Windward Ltd, has set a new one-year high with shares soaring 17% following the announcement of its annual results, expected to exceed market predictions. The Tel Aviv-based firm’s annual contract value observed a 35% surge, reaching US$34.5 million, while revenue climbed 31% to US$28.3 million.

Client Acquisition Fuels Growth

Key to this financial growth is the significant increase in the company’s client base, which now stands at a milestone 200. Windward has welcomed an array of high-profile clients, including multinational oil and gas giants BP and Shell, bolstering its market standing. A notable addition is the recent partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Collaboration with LSEG

Under this collaboration, Windward’s AI technology will be integrated into LSEG Workspace, augmenting shipping analytics and overseeing more than 117,000 vessels. This integration will empower LSEG Workspace to detect potential illicit activities more effectively and assess risk profiles with increased precision.

Financial Health Improvement

Furthermore, Windward has demonstrated marked improvement in its financial health by more than halving its underlying losses on an EBITDA basis to US$5.1 million, down from US$12.1 million previously.

The company’s CEO, Ami Daniel, attributes the increased adoption of Windward’s maritime AI platform to the growing demand for visibility and actionable insights amidst global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Red Sea.

With a promising start to 2024 and sustained momentum, Windward is charting an upward trajectory after a dip in share price last spring. Going public on AIM in 2021 with former BP boss, Lord Philip Browne as chair, the company is now rebounding on the back of its robust contract acquisition and renewal performance.

Business Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

