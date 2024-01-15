en English
Asia

Wilmar Subsidiary Denies Involvement in $725 Million Trade Fraud

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Wilmar Subsidiary Denies Involvement in $725 Million Trade Fraud

In a recent revelation, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Ltd., Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., has been implicated by a city prosecution agency in a trade fraud scandal. This scandal allegedly led to a staggering $725 million financial loss for a state-owned enterprise. The accused subsidiary forms a part of Wilmar, a prominent food conglomerate in Asia. The details surrounding the trade fraud — the fraudulent activities, the involved parties, and the specific role played by the accused subsidiary — are still under investigation.

Allegations and Counter-Claims

The city prosecution agency’s charge primarily revolves around the state-owned trader, Anhui Whywin International Co., and its palm oil transactions with a privately owned counterparty, Yunnan Huijia Import & Export Co. Ltd. The prosecution claims that Huijia used falsified documents to acquire palm oil deliveries from Whywin without settling the full payment. Furthermore, the indictment implicates Yihai Kerry in the case.

Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings vehemently denies these accusations. In a statement, the company maintained that all transactions conducted by its Guangzhou unit in the trades complied with standard practices and contractual agreements. The subsidiary further stated that it did not gain any illicit benefit from Huijia or participate in any alleged fraud against Whywin.

Unraveling the Trade Fraud

The nature of the trade fraud and the specific role Yihai Kerry is accused of playing remain undisclosed. It is, however, clear that the issue revolves around the palm oil trades between the state-owned trader, Anhui Whywin, and the privately owned counterparty, Yunnan Huijia, with Yihai Kerry being accused of being a partial accomplice. As the situation unfolds, the subsidiary continues to defend its position, likely engaging in the necessary legal processes to refute the allegations made against it.

As this case progresses, the global audience awaits a clear picture of the alleged trade fraud incident — the actual fraudulent activities, the involved parties, and the precise role played by the implicated Wilmar subsidiary. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the complexities and potential pitfalls of international trade, particularly for state-owned enterprises, and the necessity of stringent regulations and oversight to prevent such incidents.

Asia Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

