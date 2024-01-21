Willow Biosciences and Enterin Inc. Forge Partnership for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

In an innovative step towards the sustainable production of pharmaceutical ingredients, Willow Biosciences Inc., a leading biotechnology company specializing in the industrial production of pure and sustainable ingredients, has announced a strategic partnership with Enterin Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders. The collaboration is set to develop sustainable manufacturing processes for key intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) using biobased pathways.

Exploring the Potential of Biobased Pathways

The initial phase of the partnership, which is already funded, will assess the feasibility of developing these processes. If successful, this could pave the way for commercial-scale implementation—a significant move towards more sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing. The estimated timeline for this initial phase is approximately three months.

Willow Biosciences: Blending AI and Bioengineering

Willow Biosciences is not just any biotech company. It stands out with its AI-enabled technology platform, which includes its innovative BioOxi selective hydroxylation platform. This platform enables Willow to produce precision fermented ingredients, a technique that is steadily gaining traction in the biotech industry.

The company is currently engaged in its third development agreement with innovator companies in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, demonstrating the growing recognition of its pioneering work.

Impact Across Industries

Willow's cutting-edge R&D has a track record of developing and commercializing bio-based processes. Its work spans across multiple markets, including health and wellness, food and beverage, and personal care. The potential implications of its partnership with Enterin could, therefore, be vast and far-reaching.

In addition to the announcement of the partnership, Willow Biosciences also made several forward-looking statements regarding its business plans, strategic partnerships, market potential, and commercialization strategy. However, the company makes it clear that these statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results. Willow does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, which are qualified by cautionary notes.