Wildstone Raises Landmark £350m in Financing: A First in OOH Advertising

Wildstone, a prominent European outdoor media infrastructure firm, has secured a landmark £350m in financing, marking a significant advancement in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. This accomplishment signifies the first infrastructure debt raised within this sector. The funding was facilitated through Deutsche Bank, with MEAG, Lloyds, Natixis, and M&G serving as mandated lead arrangers.

Wildstone’s Diverse Portfolio

Founded in 2010, Wildstone has built an extensive portfolio of over 5,000 OOH media assets. This array includes digital screens, traditional billboards, and premium digital sites spread across the UK, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company’s primary focus lies in transforming traditional paper and paste sites into digital formats, thus leading the digital revolution within the OOH sector.

Aiming for Expansion

The newly secured loan will be employed to refinance Wildstone’s existing debt, expand its portfolio within European markets, and explore strategic avenues for global expansion. The company anticipates the global digital OOH market to surge from $23bn today to $46bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2 percent.

CEO’s Remarks

Damian Cox, the CEO of Wildstone, underscored the crucial role of the company’s quality, team, and partner tenants in clinching the deal. He also expressed optimism about Wildstone’s potential for further European expansion, digitization, and operational flexibility as a result of this financial feat. The new debt facility, according to Cox, will enable Wildstone to digitally enhance existing sites and invest in other capital upgrades across its portfolio.