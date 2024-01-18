WIIT Spa Secures EUR 10M Loan for Environmental Initiatives under WIIT4Climate Project

In a stride towards sustainability, WIIT Spa has successfully secured a green loan amounting to EUR 10 million from Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, backed by a green guarantee from SACE. This funding is earmarked to support the company’s environmental initiatives under the ambitious WIIT4Climate project.

Investing in Green Technology

In response to the escalating digital traffic and the ICT sector’s growing need for energy-efficient solutions, the loan will be utilized to purchase new energy-efficient servers, storage, and software. This investment aligns with the industry-wide shift towards relying on renewable energy sources for energy production and procurement.

Supporting Sustainable Economies

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa emphasizes the importance of fostering a sustainable economy. The financial institution is committed to assisting SMEs in their quests for sustainability, innovation, and environmental impact reduction. The loan serves as a testament to WIIT’s dedication towards achieving sustainability and environmental targets.

Reactions from Leadership

Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT, expressed pride in the support received from Intesa Sanpaolo and SACE for the company’s ESG project. Pierluigi Monceri of Intesa Sanpaolo underlined the positive community impact of WIIT’s project, praising it as a reflection of an innovative and sustainable business strategy.

Funding Aligned with PNRR Initiatives

The financing is harmonious with the PNRR initiatives and the bank’s ‘Motore Italia Transizione Energetica’ program, aimed at supporting green, energy, and digital transition projects. Following the announcement, WIIT’s stock witnessed a surge by 0.7% to EUR 17.78 per share, with Intesa Sanpaolo’s stock also experiencing a modest increase by 0.2% to EUR 2.74 per share.