Wichita Businessman Offers Turnkey Cafe for $25,000 Amid Health Scare, Aiming to Support Special Needs Employment

Wichita businessman Perry Warden has made an extraordinary offer that aspiring cafe owners will find hard to refuse: a fully equipped cafe, including high-value coffee machinery and quaint furniture, for just $25,000. This initiative isn't just a business transaction; it's a heartfelt attempt to continue supporting employment for individuals with special needs, a cause close to Warden's heart, following his decision to step back due to health concerns.

Inspiration Behind Carpe Diem Cafe

Perry Warden, a former special education teacher, embarked on a mission to make a difference in his community by opening Carpe Diem Cafe. His vision was clear: to create a welcoming space that not only served great coffee but also provided meaningful employment opportunities for people with special needs. The cafe quickly became a neighborhood favorite, offering coffee, ice cream, and light snacks, and employing about eight part-time special needs staff members. However, Warden's health issues, including surgeries and a mini stroke, forced him to reconsider his priorities, leading to the difficult decision to close the cafe.

A Unique Opportunity

Instead of liquidating the cafe's assets piece by piece, Warden is searching for someone to take over the entire operation. He emphasizes that this is not merely a business sale but an opportunity for someone to continue a meaningful project with minimal startup effort. The cafe, located in a cozy strip center, comes with all necessary equipment, valued at around $100,000, and a charming ambiance. Warden is even willing to let the new owner keep the Carpe Diem name, underlining his desire to see the cafe's mission continue.

The Future of Carpe Diem Cafe

The potential for Carpe Diem Cafe remains vast, with Warden eager to pass the torch to an individual or group passionate about coffee and community service. The sale offers not just a turnkey business but a chance to impact lives positively, especially those of individuals with special needs looking for employment. As Warden steps back to focus on his health, the future of Carpe Diem Cafe hangs in the balance, awaiting a new owner to breathe life into this noble venture once again.

For those interested in making a difference while embarking on a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey, Carpe Diem Cafe represents a rare and valuable opportunity. Perry Warden's vision for the cafe transcends mere business, offering a unique chance to continue a legacy of inclusivity, community service, and great coffee.