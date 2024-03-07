Whole Foods Market Launches 2024 LEAP for Innovative Food Brands, Offers $25K Investment

Whole Foods Market announced today the opening of its 2024 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP), aiming to discover 10 groundbreaking food brands for its Early Growth cohort. This initiative not only reflects Whole Foods Market's commitment to nurturing local and emerging suppliers but also offers a significant opportunity for selected participants to secure a $25,000 equity investment.

Empowering Local and Emerging Brands

The LEAP program, initiated in 2022, underscores Whole Foods Market's dedication to fostering win-win partnerships and supporting the growth of local and emerging suppliers through mentorship and customized educational programs. Selected participants will undergo a 12-week educational curriculum, culminating in the chance to feature their products on Whole Foods Market shelves in their home regions and compete for a substantial equity investment.

Spotlight on 'On the Verge' Cohort

In addition to the Early Growth cohort, Whole Foods Market introduced the 'On the Verge' cohort in 2023, designed to deepen relationships with local and emerging suppliers already present in select stores. The 2024 participants, including innovative brands like Dare Vegan Cheese and Nguyen Coffee Supply, were selected for their potential for growth, trend awareness, and alignment with Whole Foods Market's values. This segment offers a unique mentorship opportunity to these brands, aiming to elevate their presence and success within and beyond Whole Foods Market.